Armenia Supreme Judicial Council acting chair: Issue of raising judges' salaries, their pensions to be resolved soon

The staff of the judicial department of Armenia will make a transition from civil service to judicial service. The acting chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), Gagik Jhangiryan, informed about this, the SJC press service reported.
"We are returning to the old system, which will not only enable to better organize the work of our staff, but will also lead to an increase in the salaries of court staff," said Jhangiryan.
However, this is not the only change that is expected. The issue of increasing judges' salaries and their pensions will also be resolved in the near future. "We will solve the issue of social security—and not only for judges, but also for employees of investigative and prosecutorial bodies. Moreover, you know that now the issue of the constitutionality of the Anticorruption Court is being considered at the Constitutional Court. The [respective] draft notes the issue of higher salaries for judges of those courts—and which is being disputed. I want to inform you in the fall we will have a draft whereby the salaries of judges will increase, too," Gagik Jhangiryan added.