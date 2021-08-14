News
Taliban launch attack on Afghanistan’s Mazar-e-Sharif
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Taliban militants have announced launching an offensive against Mazar-e-Sharif, the administrative center of the northwestern Balkh Province of Afghanistan, AP reported.

Earlier, the Taliban captured two major cities in the country’s northern provinces: Puli Khumri in Baghlan Province, and Faizabad in Badakhshan Province, which borders Tajikistan.

According to analysts, the radicals currently control 70 percent of Afghanistan, including areas bordering Iran, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
