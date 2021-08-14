Opposition MP: Armenia, Artsakh issue process is at deadlock

The official newsfeed of Azerbaijan has gradually hardened in recent months. Tigran Abrahamyan, an MP from the opposition "With Honor" Faction of the National Assembly of Armenia, wrote this on Facebook.

"It is obvious that the process on the matter of Armenia and Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] is at a deadlock, and as a way out of it, Azerbaijan is constantly updating the demands presented to the [two] Armenian republics.

At the same time, Azerbaijan continues to increase the amount allocated to the [country’s] armed forces by concluding new agreements on military-technical cooperation, especially with Turkey, Israel, and Pakistan.

In the current situation, there is a need for urgent measures in the security system, and in case of delay, the already existing crisis will become deeper, bringing with it new losses," the Armenian opposition MP added.