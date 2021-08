Four US Air Force helicopters carried out an airdrop near El Muhaimid settlement in the east of Deir ez-Zor Governorate of Syria.

The American soldiers attacked a houses where terrorists were hiding, took a militant prisoner, and took him with them.

While leaving the settlement, this US landing force blew up the building, SANA news agency reported.

The command of the US-led antiterrorism coalition has not commented on this operation.