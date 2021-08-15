News
Criminal wanted by Russian law-enforcement authorities found at border checkpoint in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

On August 13, the Border Guard Control Unit in Bagratashen took to the police station 32-year-old David S., who was wanted by the law-enforcement authorities of Krasnodar since May 10 under the charge of Article 222 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (illegally acquiring, transferring, selling, storing, transporting or bearing weapons and firearms), the Police of Armenia reported.

Signature to not leave has been chosen as a pre-trial measure.

The person who initiated the search has been notified about the apprehension.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
