Middle schooler shot by fellow student in Albuquerque

One student was killed by another in a shooting at a middle school in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Friday, ABC reports.
The shooting took place at about 12:45 p.m. local time between two male students during a lunch break outside Washington Middle School.
Police were unsure what grade the students were in, but said they were both approximately 13 years old.
The shooter was arrested. One of the police officers was at the scene of the incident when the shooting took place.
Albuquerque police said at a press conference they were unsure how many shots were fired and what caused the incident.