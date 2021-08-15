Aliyev hopes Russia stops supplying arms to Armenia

Baku hopes Moscow will implement all the points stated in the trilateral statement on Nagorno-Karabakh, says President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Interfax reported.

“The statement was signed by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia. Most of the points have been implemented, but there are issues that remain unsolved,” Aliyev declared in an interview with CNN Turk, adding that Russia plays a special role in the region as Azerbaijan’s neighboring country and Armenia’s close ally. “We hope that Russia will continue its efforts and take action to achieve long-term peace in the region,” Aliyev said, adding that Azerbaijan “hopes that Russia won’t arm Armenia.”

“The Armenian people and Armenia’s leadership have coped with the new situation and the defeat. The latest parliamentary elections in Armenia proved this. The defeated leadership gained the people’s trust — this is unprecedented in history. So, arming Armenia contradicts any logic. There were some statements made, including the statement that Russia’s defense minister made recently when he declared that Russia has started supplying arms to Armenia,” he said.

Moreover, Aliyev declared that Armenia’s new defense minister “made several irresponsible statements”, particularly the statement that Armenia will open fire at Azerbaijani soldiers, if they cross Armenia’s border. “Apparently, the second Nagorno-Karabakh war was not a lesson for them. We hope Russia doesn’t arm Armenia since there is no need,” Aliyev said, adding that there won’t be equality of forces, regardless of how much weapons Russia transfers to Armenia.

Aliyev also said Baku hopes that Moscow will continue its efforts for normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia and ensuring of peace in the region and that Georgia, Armenia, Russia and Iran will join the Azerbaijan’s and Turkey’s initiative with respect to the “3+3” cooperation platform.