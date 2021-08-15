331 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

As of Sunday morning, 331 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 234,558 in the country, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, ten more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 4,695 cases.

Three more cases of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses was recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 1,135 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 216, the total respective number so far is 222,613, and the number of people currently being treated is 6,115.

And 6.062 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 1,434,732 such tests have been performed to date.