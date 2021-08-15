Malaysia PM resigns

Prime Minister of Malaysia Muhyiddin Yassin is resigning since he failed to receive the majority’s support, AP reported.
A government official informed that Muhidin will submit his resignation letter to the king on Monday. “Tomorrow the Cabinet of Ministers will hold a special session, after which he will go to the palace to submit his resignation letter,” the government official said.
According to the official, during today’s meeting, the Prime Minister informed the members of his political party that he doesn’t have the potential to support his administration anymore and that resignation is the last resort.