Albania to temporarily provide shelter for hundreds of Afghans

Albania will temporarily provide shelter for hundreds of Afghans who have worked with Western peacekeeping forces and are currently under threat of the Taliban. This is what Prime Minister of Albania Edi Rama wrote about on his Facebook page, noting that “in recent days the US government has asked Albania to assess whether it can serve as a transit country, for a certain number of Afghan political immigrants who have the end destination in the United States”. “And indisputably that we won’t say no,” Rama added.

“We have welcomed two requests from two highly respected societal institutions across the ocean, to evaluate temporary housing in Albania of several hundred people, from intellectual circles and Afghan activists, who are the first on the execution lists of barbarians of Afghanistan,” he said, adding that Albania is allies of the United States, not only when it needs the US from its own trouble, but even when it needs the US sometimes.