Zakharova: The world is horrified as it follows the result of another historical experiment of Washington

It’s surprising, but a fact that the resistance in Afghanistan is between two forces, both of which are the result of the thinking of the United States. This is what Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Maria Zakharova wrote on her Telegram.
“The world is horrified as it follows the result of another historical experiment of Washington,” she said.
As reported, the Taliban have started attacking Kabul after seizing almost all the large cities of the country and have declared that they won’t take the capital by force.