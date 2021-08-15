News
Sunday
August 15
News
Sunday
August 15
Moscow not preparing to evacuate employees of Russian embassy from Kabul
Moscow not preparing to evacuate employees of Russian embassy from Kabul
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Moscow isn’t preparing to evacuate the employees of the Russian embassy from Kabul. The embassy is working calmly, and we are in contact with the ambassador, Special Representative of the President of the Russian Federation for Afghanistan, Head of the Second Division for Asia at the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Zamir Kabulov told RIA Novosti.

Kabulov added that the Taliban have guaranteed the security of employees of not only the Russian embassy, but also the embassies of other countries.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
