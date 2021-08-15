Armenia opposition MP says all citizens need to take action and be responsible during future crucial processes

The leader of the hostile country has laid out all the playing cards, noting that the demands for a peace treaty are presented to the government of Armenia. This is what deputy of the opposition “Armenia” faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Artur Ghazinyan wrote on his Facebook page, adding the following:

“The demands are the following: “1. Armenia’s recognition of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, meaning renunciation of Artsakh; 2. Road passing through Syunik Province with a special status — corridor; 3. Demarcation and delimitation of borders. Here the most dangerous and most humiliating is the fact that the leader of the hostile country claims that not only the head of government of Armenia, but also the “people” of Armenia agree with the conditions for peace.

To justify this claim, he states the results of the elections of June 20.

The fact that the head of government of Armenia agrees with the President of Azerbaijan is not new (this has been confirmed several times through his actions and thoughts taken and expressed during the past three years). The only thing that needs to be understood is whether the people of Armenia agree with Aliyev and are ready to fulfill all of his demands.

We will be witnessing crucial processes, and each of us has his part to do and has his share of responsibility to maintain and strengthen the two Armenian states and leave a dignified heritage for our children.”