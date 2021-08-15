Afghanistan President resigns after negotiations with the Taliban

President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani will resign after negotiations with the Taliban, OpIndia reported. Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar will become the new president of Afghanistan under the Taliban’s regime.
Earlier, the Taliban’s delegation led by Abdul Ghani Baradar entered the presidential palace after the Taliban had launched the attack on Kabul.
In his statement, representative of the Taliban Zabiullah Mujahid had stated that the Taliban won’t seize the capital “by force”.
The Taliban have also called on President Ashraf Ghani to surrender in order to avoid bloodshed.