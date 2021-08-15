German and Italian embassies hastily evacuating their employees from Kabul

Germany is sending military planes to Kabul to start flying the employees of its embassy out of the country on Monday, AP reported.
The German dpa reports that the mission will include the evacuation of the local Afghans working at the Embassy of Germany. The military planes are expected to transport the evacuated from Kabul to the base located in Central Asia from where they will be boarded on charter planes.
Italian presses reported that most of the employees of the Italian embassy in Kabul are being transferred to Kabul International Airport to prepare to be evacuated.