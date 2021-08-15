News
The Taliban declare that whole territory of Afghanistan is under their control, are entering Kabul airport
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The Taliban have declared that the whole territory of Afghanistan is under their control, Al Arabiya TV reported.

The Taliban’s statement states that hostilities aren’t taking place in the country’s capital and that the movement has established control over entire Afghanistan.

According to Al Arabiya TV, the Taliban have also taken control over Baghram air base. In addition, the Taliban have encircled Kabul and are entering the airport. They promise that foreigners wishing to leave Afghanistan may do so through Kabul International Airport, but those wishing to stay will have to register with the Taliban’s representatives.
