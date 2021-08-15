5-ton water tanks being installed in waterless apartment buildings in Karabakh's Stepanakert with ICRC's support

The International Committee of the Red Cross in Nagorno-Karabakh is helping install five tons of water tanks in the yards of waterless apartment buildings in Stepanakert, as reported on the Facebook page of Stepanakert Municipality.
The municipality also reported that its representatives paid visits to apartment buildings and became convinced that the car wash outlets in the city aren’t operating. The representatives also thank those who understand the reason for certain restrictions on water use and are helping overcome the hardships facing the population as soon as possible.