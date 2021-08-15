Asia-Plus: Afghanistan's Ashraf Ghani resigns, departs to Tajikistan

President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani has reigned and departed to Tajikistan, Asia-Plus reported, citing an official of Sajad Nuristani’s Cabinet.
Nuristani said Ghani is escorted by his national security advisor Hamdullah Muhib and head of administration Fazl Mahmud Fazli. Nuristani stated that Ghani will fly to a third country after Tajikistan, but the destination remains unknown.
Today the Taliban declared that it has seized the whole territory of Afghanistan. The country’s former internal affairs minister Ali Ahmad Jalali will be appointed the head of Afghanistan’s transitional government.