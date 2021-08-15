News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
August 15
USD
492.26
EUR
578.31
RUB
6.7
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
August 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
492.26
EUR
578.31
RUB
6.7
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Asia-Plus: Afghanistan's Ashraf Ghani resigns, departs to Tajikistan
Asia-Plus: Afghanistan's Ashraf Ghani resigns, departs to Tajikistan
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani has reigned and departed to Tajikistan, Asia-Plus reported, citing an official of Sajad Nuristani’s Cabinet.

Nuristani said Ghani is escorted by his national security advisor Hamdullah Muhib and head of administration Fazl Mahmud Fazli. Nuristani stated that Ghani will fly to a third country after Tajikistan, but the destination remains unknown.

Today the Taliban declared that it has seized the whole territory of Afghanistan. The country’s former internal affairs minister Ali Ahmad Jalali will be appointed the head of Afghanistan’s transitional government.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos