Afghanistan's High Council for National Conciliation head confirms that Ashraf Ghani has left country

President Ashraf Ghani has left Afghanistan. As reported Associated Press, Head of the High Council for National Conciliation of Afghanistan Abdullah Abdullah confirmed that Ghani has left in a video posted online, adding that he left the country in a difficult situation and must be held liable.
The Taliban seized almost all of Afghanistan in just one week, in spite of the billions of dollars that the US and NATO spent to create security forces in Afghanistan for nearly two decades. The Taliban started attacking Kabul this morning.