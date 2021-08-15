US Embassy in Kabul calls on citizens to seek asylum

The US Embassy in Kabul, which is currently operating at Kabul International Airport, has called on US citizens to seek asylum.
The security service reported that the situation in Kabul is rapidly changing, including at the airport and that there are reports about gunshots fired at the airport.
The US Embassy also declared that Americans who wish to receive assistance to leave the country need to be registered for any option that may be determined for return to the United States and fill out an online form for each person.
Citing the source, CNN reports that the American flag has been removed from the building of the US Embassy in Kabul, that is, the final step towards evacuation of employees of the embassy.
According to the source, the removal of employees of the US Embassy from Afghanistan is taking place at an incredibly rapid pace and is expected to end by this evening, except for a small number of diplomats who will remain at Kabul International Airport.