Armenia Ombudsman: Azerbaijani Armed Forces began shooting towards Aravus village between 12AM-1AM

Early this morning the Republic of Armenia (RA) Human Rights Defender received alarms that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces began shooting towards Aravus village of the RA Syunik province between 12AM-1AM after midnight. This is what Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan wrote on his Facebook page, adding the following:
"This information was confirmed to the RA Human Rights Defender by villagers, who asserted that targeted shootings had been fired at the positions of Armenia’s Armed Forces.
These reports pertain to the exact part of Aravus village where the Azerbaijani Armed Forces (AAF) are located a few hundred meters from civilian homes. The RA Armed Forces (RAAF) are positioned directly in front of the AAF. The RAAF have the function of protecting the lives and safety of the residents.
According to the facts collected by the Human Rights Defender's Office, the Azerbaijani shootings stopped after the arrival of the local community bodies, the command of the 1st Army Corps of the Republic of Armenia and, the Russian Border Guard Service.
Tonight's Azerbaijani shootings towards the village of Aravus are criminal acts, disrupting the normal and peaceful life, and the security of the people.
These facts prove that the presence of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces (AAF) in the immediate vicinity of Armenian villages and on the roads between communities violate the right to life. They also violate right to property; right to free movement and other vital rights.
It is clear that the rights of people can be only be ensured by the creation of conditions of a security zone."