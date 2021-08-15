Armenia President congratulates Indian counterpart on Independence Day

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian today sent a congratulatory message to President of India Ram Natt Kovind on the occasion of Independence Day.
“Valuing the friendship of our countries spanning centuries, Armenia attaches special importance to the sustainable development of relations and expansion of cooperation with India. I am certain that the established interstate dialogue will contribute to further deepening and strengthening of the cooperation for the benefit of our peoples,” the President’s congratulatory message particularly reads.