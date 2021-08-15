South Korea, US to begin joint military drills on Monday

Azerbaijani ensuring security at Kabul International Airport along with Turkish soldiers

Armenia Ombudsman: Azerbaijani Armed Forces began shooting towards Aravus village between 12AM-1AM

Taliban take control of districts of Kabul

Armenia President congratulates Indian counterpart on Independence Day

Taliban to soon declare the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan

US Embassy in Kabul calls on citizens to seek asylum

Malaysia PM resigns

Taliban officials say there will be no transitional government in Afghanistan

Fire breaks out in hills near Karabakh's Martakert

Armenia parliament to convene special session at government's initiative on Aug. 17

Afghanistan's High Council for National Conciliation head confirms that Ashraf Ghani has left country

Asia-Plus: Afghanistan's Ashraf Ghani resigns, departs to Tajikistan

Moscow not preparing to evacuate employees of Russian embassy from Kabul

5-ton water tanks being installed in waterless apartment buildings in Karabakh's Stepanakert with ICRC's support

German and Italian embassies hastily evacuating their employees from Kabul

Armenia opposition MP says all citizens need to take action and be responsible during future crucial processes

Zakharova: The world is horrified as it follows the result of another historical experiment of Washington

UK rushing to fly its ambassador out of Afghanistan

The Taliban declare that whole territory of Afghanistan is under their control, are entering Kabul airport

Albania to temporarily provide shelter for hundreds of Afghans

Afghanistan President resigns after negotiations with the Taliban

Putin posthumously awards Russian soldiers who died after plane crash in Turkey

Aliyev is certain that the EU has a very positive stance on "Zangezur corridor"

Aliyev hopes Russia stops supplying arms to Armenia

Criminal wanted by Russian law-enforcement authorities found at border checkpoint in Armenia

Armenian Holy Apostolic Church is celebrating Blessing of Grapes (Khaghogh Orhnek) today

Middle schooler shot by fellow student in Albuquerque

331 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

House burns in Armenia's Movses village, no victims

Firefighting plane crashes in Turkey

Major road accident in Armenia’s Aragatsotn Province, 2 soldiers hospitalized

US military carries out antiterrorism operation in Syria

More than 400 apartments to be built in Artsakh’s Ivanyan village

Opposition MP: Armenia, Artsakh issue process is at deadlock

Armenia Supreme Judicial Council acting chair: Issue of raising judges' salaries, their pensions to be resolved soon

Taliban launch attack on Afghanistan’s Mazar-e-Sharif

Taliban kill 15 resistance members after seizing control of a Ghazni city district of Afghanistan

Armenia banks’ loans decrease by 3.3% in 1 year

Turkey floods’ death toll reaches at least 40

Two Azerbaijan soldiers die in Karabakh’s Karvachar

Two new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

Taliban announce capture of Afghanistan’s Sayed Karam District on Pakistan border

India landslide death toll rises to 20

Azerbaijanis remove sculptures at Karabakh’s Shushi Museum of Fine Arts park (PHOTOS)

Russia ambassador to Armenia visits border with Turkey (PHOTOS)

430 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

New York Governor Cuomo impeachment preparations to be suspended

There are casualties, injured in road accident on Yerevan-Sevan motorway

Germany declares US, Turkey, Israel as high-risk COVID areas

Biden holds consultation on evacuation of US diplomats in Afghanistan

Pompeo slams Biden over his administration's panic strategy in Afghanistan

Man, 35, jumps from Yerevan bridge

Israel discusses ‘plan b’ with US over Iran

MOD: Azerbaijan troops opened fire on Armenia positions in Gegharkunik Province

Armenia territorial administration and infrastructure minister visits Civil Aviation Committee and Zvartnots Airport

Algerians burn man alive after blaming him for causing forest fires in country

More Syrians and Afghans entering EU via Western Balkans

Armenia PM makes new personnel appointment

Armenia ex-deputy minister of finance appointed deputy defense minister

Republican Party of Armenia spokesperson on border protection and document signed by former authorities with Russia

Netherlands may have to close Kabul embassy

NATO to coordinate Western embassy staff reduction in Kabul

Lifeguards bring citizens out of Armenia's Lake Sevan

Armenia official's son gets into car accident

168.am: Armenia's Pashinyan to attend wedding in Gyumri tomorrow

Armenia 3rd President visits Amaras Monastery

Iran President picks Hossein Amirabdollahian as new FM

21-year-old by the name of "Potorik" stabbed in Armenia's Etchmiadzin

Turkish defense minister says Kabul International Airport should remain open

30-year-old resident of Armenia's Khachpar stabs fellow villager, is detained

Commander of Armenia Armed Forces' first army corps dismissed

Armenia defense minister visits Yerablur Military Pantheon, meets with relatives of deceased servicemen (PHOTO)

Armenia acting first deputy finance minister sacked

Armenia PM appoints Chief Protocol Officer

Armenia finance minister receives IMF Resident Representative

Elections to be held in Armenia's Goris, Meghri, Tatev and Tegh on Oct. 17

Armenia parliament to convene special session on Aug. 17

Armenia premier meets with outgoing Ambassador of Georgia

Uruguay FM to pay official visit to Armenia

Dollar gains value in Armenia

Fire contained at former Yerevan leather factory (PHOTOS)

Democratic Party leader explains which option of unblocking communications is beneficial for Armenia

Death toll from floods in Turkey’s Black Sea region rises to 27

Lavrov says Russia will continue its foreign policy after State Duma elections

British envoy responds to Iran MFA's allegation about published photo

Germany's Merkel to meet with Putin in Moscow

Armenia party leader: Russia is now bearer of principle of ‘not an inch of land’ in Artsakh

Armenia police conducting internal investigation in connection with NEWS.am report

Monument to fallen soldiers of 44-day war unveiled at Yerevan school yard (PHOTOS)

Armenia revenue committee: 1,571 grams of gold jewelry hidden from customs control is found

Firefighters trying to contain fire for over 3 hours at former Yerevan leather factory

About 3 million people instructed to evacuate in Japan due to heavy rains

Russia not considering evacuating its embassy in Kabul

Two new cases of coronavirus reported in Karabakh

Artsakh army dismisses ‘statement’ that its units opened fire on Azerbaijan positions

Young man dies, there are injured after road accident on Armenia motorway

Six people killed in mass shooting in England

Zvartnots International Airport: Lufthansa launches new flight between Yerevan, Frankfurt (PHOTOS)

Unrest in Turkey capital, dozens detained in attack on Syrians