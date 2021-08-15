News
Taliban take control of districts of Kabul
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The Taliban have taken control of all districts of Kabul, the Taliban’s official representative Zabiullah Mujahid told Ariana News.

“The security situation in Kabul is under control, [our] troops have reached all the districts of the city,” the TV channel cited Mujahid.

According to Al Arabiya, the Taliban on Sunday evening entered Kabul without fighting and are occupying the state institutions abandoned by government forces. President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani has left the country.

Afghanistan’s acting interior minister Abdul Satar Mirzakval has declared that there will be a curfew in Kabul that will start at 9 p.m. local time in order to repress provocations and ensure the safety of citizens.
