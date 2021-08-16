Earthquake hits Armenia-Georgia border area

YEREVAN. – The seismological network of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) of Armenia on Sunday recorded a magnitude-3.3 earthquake at the Armenia-Georgia border zone, at 11:42pm local time, 15 km northeast of Bavra village of Armenia, and 10 km beneath the surface, the MES reported.
The tremor measured magnitude 4 to 5 at the epicenter.
The seismic activity was felt in Bavra, Amasia, and Zuygaghbyur villages of Armenia’s Shirak Province, and in Paghaghbyur and Metsavan villages of Lori Province.