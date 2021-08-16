What Biden did with Afghanistan will be one of biggest defeats in US history, Trump says

Former US President Donald Trump has said that incumbent Democratic President Joe Biden’s actions on Afghanistan will go down in history as one of the biggest defeats of the United States, USA Today reported.
“What Joe Biden has done with Afghanistan is legendary. It will go down as one of the greatest defeats in American history!” Trump said in a short statement hours after the Taliban occupied the Afghan presidential palace in Kabul and its elected leader Ashraf Ghani fled the country, along with his senior officials.
Also, Trump called for Joe Biden to resign in the wake of the Taliban's takeover—describing the current situation as a "disgrace."
Earlier, Donald Trump had said that the situation in Afghanistan was due to the "incompetence" of the White House.
Taliban militants on Sunday entered Kabul without a battle and began seizing control of Afghan government buildings abandoned by government forces. Later, the Taliban announced control over all districts of the Afghan capital.