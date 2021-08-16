‘Security incidents’ taking place at Kabul airport

The US troops at Kabul airport reported security incidents, but did not take part in hostilities, CNN reported, citing an anonymous Pentagon representative.
The US military has not opened fire and has not come under fire. The Pentagon representative added that he did not know whether the Turkish troops, which also provide security at the airport, had entered into a battle.
The source said that there are currently about 3,000 US soldiers in Afghanistan, and additional troops will soon be sent to Kabul airport, too. Both military and civilian flights—despite interruptions and delays in the latter—continue to operate at the airport.
The US military is instructed to consider the fact that hundreds of Afghans are trying to reach the airport. In addition, possible attacks by the Taliban and the chaos at the airport are also taken into account. According to the source, the military can stay as long as it takes to evacuate the Americans and Afghans.