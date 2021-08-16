Crowd storms Kabul airport runway

As the crowd stormed the Kabul airport, US troops patrolling the evacuation of civilians from Afghanistan began firing warning shots into the air, AFP reported, citing eyewitnesses.
An eyewitness said a girl died in the clash.
Eyewitness videos posted on Twitter show hundreds of people breaking through barriers and trying to climb the airplane passenger boarding stairs to leave Afghanistan. Machine gun shots are heard in the background.
The mass evacuation of US citizens continues at the Kabul airport, which is Afghanistan’s last major NATO-controlled facility, whose security is carried out by the US, UK, and Turkish armed forces.