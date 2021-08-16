Armenia military prevents Azerbaijan attempt at night to advance at Sev Lake area of Syunik Province

YEREVAN. – In the early hours of Monday, the Azerbaijani armed forces resorted to provocation on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border in Syunik Province of Armenia, particularly in the Sev Lake section, trying to secure a positional advance, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.
But the Armenian position holders carried out counteractions, as a result of which the adversary was driven back to its initial positions.
The Azerbaijani side suffered at least one casualty during the exchange of fire, but there are no affected on the Armenian side.