Armenia military prevents Azerbaijan attempt at night to advance at Sev Lake area of Syunik Province
Armenia military prevents Azerbaijan attempt at night to advance at Sev Lake area of Syunik Province
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – In the early hours of Monday, the Azerbaijani armed forces resorted to provocation on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border in Syunik Province of Armenia, particularly in the Sev Lake section, trying to secure a positional advance, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.

But the Armenian position holders carried out counteractions, as a result of which the adversary was driven back to its initial positions.

The Azerbaijani side suffered at least one casualty during the exchange of fire, but there are no affected on the Armenian side.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
MFA: Armenia greatly appreciates Uruguay’s principled position on Azerbaijan-Turkey aggression against Artsakh
The acting FM of Armenia delivered remarks during his joint press statement with the visiting Uruguayan FM…
 Azerbaijan resorts to provocation toward Yeraskh village section, Armenia has 1 casualty
Senior non-commissioned officer Vahan Tatosyan (born in 1975) sustained a fatal gunshot wound from a sniper fire shot by the adversary…
 Congressman Pallone: US State Department must use every tool available to stop Aliyev's aggression
Blaming Armenia is a clear sign of the Azerbaijani president’s bad faith arguments during and after the war in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) last year…
 Russia peacekeepers in Artsakh ensure 58,000 vehicles’ safe passage through Lachin corridor
And of about 210,000 people so far…
 Aliyev is certain that the EU has a very positive stance on "Zangezur corridor"
Aliyev stated that the Zangezur corridor can...
 Opposition MP: Armenia, Artsakh issue process is at deadlock
The official newsfeed of Azerbaijan has gradually hardened in recent months…
