News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 16
USD
492.26
EUR
578.31
RUB
6.7
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
492.26
EUR
578.31
RUB
6.7
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
256 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
256 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Monday morning, 256 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 234,814 in the country, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention informed.

Also, seven more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 4,702 cases.

One more case of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses was recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 1,136 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 188, the total respective number so far is 222,801, and the number of people currently being treated is 6,175.

And 5,415 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 1,440,147 such tests have been performed to date.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Two new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh
A total of 10,816 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Karabakh so far this year…
 430 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And eight more coronavirus patients have died, but one of them—from some other illness…
 Two new cases of coronavirus reported in Karabakh
At present, 31 people are receiving inpatient treatment in Artsakh for COVID-19…
 397 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And nine more coronavirus patients have died…
 UK researchers warn of new coronavirus outbreak in fall
The reason for their pessimism is the delta variant of COVID-19…
 399 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And seven more coronavirus patients have died, but two of them—from some other illnesses…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos