256 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

YEREVAN. – As of Monday morning, 256 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 234,814 in the country, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention informed.

Also, seven more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 4,702 cases.

One more case of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses was recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 1,136 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 188, the total respective number so far is 222,801, and the number of people currently being treated is 6,175.

And 5,415 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 1,440,147 such tests have been performed to date.