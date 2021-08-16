All commercial flights suspended at Kabul airport

All commercial flights were suspended at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, a statement by the airport authority said on Monday, TOLOnews reported.
The statement urged the public to not crowd the airport.
Kabul airport was overwhelmed on Sunday night with over 2,000 people hoping to board commercial flights leaving the country.
Meanwhile, evacuation efforts facilitated by US forces are underway.
According to AFP, the US State Department announced it would take steps on Monday to control the situation.
Former president Ashraf Ghani left the country on Sunday bound for a Central Asian country.
Sources said that some people were killed and wounded by gunfire at the airport on Monday morning as crowds continue to grow.