Azerbaijan resorts to provocation toward Yeraskh village section, Armenia has 1 casualty
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – On Monday morning, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces resorts to provocation also toward the Yeraskh village section of the Nakhichevan direction of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, Armenian NEWS.am has learned from the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.

In particular, at around 9:50am, Armenian senior non-commissioned officer Vahan Tatosyan (born in 1975) sustained a fatal gunshot wound from a sniper fire shot by the adversary.

Azerbaijan has suffered casualties as a result of the Armenian side's retaliatory actions.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
