Five killed at Kabul airport

Five people were killed in chaos at Kabul airport on Monday, witnesses said, as U.S. troops guarded the evacuation of embassy staff a day after the Taliban seized the Afghan capital and declared the war was over and peace prevailed, Reuters reported.
One witness, waiting for a flight out for more than 20 hours, said it was unclear if the five had been shot or killed in a stampede. U.S. officials at the airport were not immediately available for a comment.
Three bodies could be seen on the ground near what appeared to be an airport side entrance, in video posted on social media. Reuters could not verify the footage. Another witness said he had also seen five bodies.
Al Arabiya television reported that 4 people were killed and 13 were injured as a result of this incident.
Earlier, the U.S. military had begun firing warning shots into the air as crowds stormed the Kabul airport runway.