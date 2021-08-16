Armenia parliament council special meeting held

Azerbaijan defense minister to visit Turkey

MFA: Armenia greatly appreciates Uruguay’s principled position on Azerbaijan-Turkey aggression against Artsakh

Uruguay to open embassy in Armenia

Armenia Special Investigation Service chief among candidates for Anti-Corruption Committee chair

Uruguay FM: Conflicts must be resolved peacefully

US to increase its troop presence at Kabul airport to 6,000

Armenia acting FM-Uruguay FM meeting kicks off

Azerbaijan resorts to provocation toward Yeraskh village section, Armenia has 1 casualty

Five killed at Kabul airport

Kourtney Kardashian helps Travis Barker overcome his main fear

256 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Armenia military prevents Azerbaijan attempt at night to advance at Sev Lake area of Syunik Province

Congressman Pallone: US State Department must use every tool available to stop Aliyev's aggression

All commercial flights suspended at Kabul airport

Russia peacekeepers in Artsakh ensure 58,000 vehicles’ safe passage through Lachin corridor

‘Security incidents’ taking place at Kabul airport

Crowd storms Kabul airport runway

‘Aged’ Rowan Atkinson is spotted filming with new look

What Biden did with Afghanistan will be one of biggest defeats in US history, Trump says

Another quake rattles Armenia-Georgia border area

Eighth mysterious continent hidden under New Zealand?

One person dies after road accident near Armenia village

Earthquake hits Armenia-Georgia border area

Armenia acting FM attends India independence 75th anniversary event

Barca defeat Real Sociedad 4-2 (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

South Korea, US to begin joint military drills on Monday

Azerbaijani ensuring security at Kabul International Airport along with Turkish soldiers

Armenia Ombudsman: Azerbaijani Armed Forces began shooting towards Aravus village between 12AM-1AM

Taliban take control of districts of Kabul

Armenia President congratulates Indian counterpart on Independence Day

Atletico Madrid begin with victory (VIDEO)

Man City defeated by Tottenham Hotspur (VIDEO)

Taliban to soon declare the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan

US Embassy in Kabul calls on citizens to seek asylum

Malaysia PM resigns

Taliban officials say there will be no transitional government in Afghanistan

Fire breaks out in hills near Karabakh's Martakert

Armenia parliament to convene special session at government's initiative on Aug. 17

FC Alashkert defeated by FC Van

Afghanistan's High Council for National Conciliation head confirms that Ashraf Ghani has left country

Asia-Plus: Afghanistan's Ashraf Ghani resigns, departs to Tajikistan

Moscow not preparing to evacuate employees of Russian embassy from Kabul

5-ton water tanks being installed in waterless apartment buildings in Karabakh's Stepanakert with ICRC's support

German and Italian embassies hastily evacuating their employees from Kabul

Jennifer Lopez not following ex-fiancé’s page on Instagram, deletes all photos with him

Armenia opposition MP says all citizens need to take action and be responsible during future crucial processes

Man who trespassed Taylor Swift’s apartment building arrested

Legendary Gerd Müller dies

Zakharova: The world is horrified as it follows the result of another historical experiment of Washington

UK rushing to fly its ambassador out of Afghanistan

The Taliban declare that whole territory of Afghanistan is under their control, are entering Kabul airport

Rwanda President slams Arsenal

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton will be collaborating on a project for Netflix

Albania to temporarily provide shelter for hundreds of Afghans

Afghanistan President resigns after negotiations with the Taliban

Putin posthumously awards Russian soldiers who died after plane crash in Turkey

Aliyev is certain that the EU has a very positive stance on "Zangezur corridor"

Aliyev hopes Russia stops supplying arms to Armenia

Did you know? The Hunger Games: 11 interesting facts about the movie

Criminal wanted by Russian law-enforcement authorities found at border checkpoint in Armenia

Armenian Holy Apostolic Church is celebrating Blessing of Grapes (Khaghogh Orhnek) today

Middle schooler shot by fellow student in Albuquerque

331 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Kourtney Kardashian responds to pregnancy buzz

House burns in Armenia's Movses village, no victims

Chelsea's striker to sign 5-year deal with Roma

Real Madrid defeat Alaves, Benzema scores double (VIDEO)

PSG score 4 goals (VIDEO)

Henrikh Mkhitaryan scores first goal in Roma after Jose Mourinho became team's manager

Firefighting plane crashes in Turkey

Major road accident in Armenia’s Aragatsotn Province, 2 soldiers hospitalized

Premier League: Manchester United have confident start (VIDEO)

US military carries out antiterrorism operation in Syria

More than 400 apartments to be built in Artsakh’s Ivanyan village

Opposition MP: Armenia, Artsakh issue process is at deadlock

Man United introduce Varane

Armenia Supreme Judicial Council acting chair: Issue of raising judges' salaries, their pensions to be resolved soon

Taliban launch attack on Afghanistan’s Mazar-e-Sharif

Armenian female footballer returns to Man United, scores poker

Taliban kill 15 resistance members after seizing control of a Ghazni city district of Afghanistan

Meghan Markle's father makes scandalous statement about daughter, Prince Harry's influence on her (PHOTOS)

Armenia banks’ loans decrease by 3.3% in 1 year

Turkey floods’ death toll reaches at least 40

Two Azerbaijan soldiers die in Karabakh’s Karvachar

Two new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

Taliban announce capture of Afghanistan’s Sayed Karam District on Pakistan border

India landslide death toll rises to 20

When will Lukaku make second Chelsea debut?

Cameron Diaz reveals why she quit acting

Azerbaijanis remove sculptures at Karabakh’s Shushi Museum of Fine Arts park (PHOTOS)

Russia ambassador to Armenia visits border with Turkey (PHOTOS)

Messi to not make PSG debut in upcoming game

430 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

New York Governor Cuomo impeachment preparations to be suspended

Bellator: Gegard Mousasi defends Middleweight title (PHOTOS)

There are casualties, injured in road accident on Yerevan-Sevan motorway

Germany declares US, Turkey, Israel as high-risk COVID areas

Arnold Schwarzenegger says coronavirus anti-vaxxers, those against wearing face masks are schmucks

Biden holds consultation on evacuation of US diplomats in Afghanistan