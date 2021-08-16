News
Armenia Special Investigation Service chief among candidates for Anti-Corruption Committee chair
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Three candidates have been nominated for the post of Chairman of the Anti-Corruption Committee of Armenia at Monday’s meeting of the respective competition council.

One of the candidates is Sasun Khachatryan, Head of the Special Investigation Service.

Lawyers Garnik Torosyan and Davit Mkrtumyan also have been nominated for the post of Chairman of the Anti-Corruption Committee.

The members of the competition council got familiarized with the track-records of the candidates, and checked the existence of all the documents.

The day of the next meeting will be known when the competition council receives the conclusion of the Corruption Prevention Commission.
