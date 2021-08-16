News
Uruguay to open embassy in Armenia
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – Evaluating the achievements of joint work over the last thirty years, Uruguay has decided to open an embassy in Armenia. Visiting Uruguayan Foreign Minister Francisco Bustillo  stated this at a press briefing Monday in Yerevan.

The Uruguayan FM noted that the two countries are linked with deep friendly relations which were established in unfavorable conditions.

"Uruguay has the advantage of being able to become a hospitable corner for talented and hardworking people from all over the world, and the Armenian community has enriched Uruguay by integrating perfectly into Uruguayan society," Bustillo said, noting the success of Uruguayan Armenians.

According to him, both Armenia and Uruguay intend to deepen their cooperation in education, science, technology, health care, and culture.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
