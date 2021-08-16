News
Uruguay FM: Conflicts must be resolved peacefully
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – Conflicts must be resolved without the use of force. Visiting Uruguayan Foreign Minister Francisco Bustillo  stated this at a press briefing Monday in Yerevan.

According to the minister, during the meeting earlier with his Armenian counterpart, they expressed readiness to deepen bilateral relations and to raise them to a new level, and reaffirmed the bilateral principles and values such as democracy, human rights, peaceful settlement of conflicts, and protection of the environment.

Also, Bustillo reminded that as a member of the UN and its Human Rights Committee, Uruguay expresses its concern at a difficult time. "Conflicts must be resolved peacefully, without the use of force," the Uruguayan FM stressed.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
