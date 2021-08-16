Armenia senior non-commissioned officer who died from Azerbaijan shooting was contract soldier

YEREVAN. – Vahan Tatosyan, the Armenian contract soldier who received a gunshot wound Monday from Azerbaijani shooting, died on the way to a hospital.
At around 9:50am, Tatosyan sustained a gunshot wound in the stomach as a result of a shot fired from the adversary's combat position in the direction of an Armenian combat position, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Investigative Committee of Armenia.
The senior non-commissioned officer died en route to the Ararat city medical center.
A criminal case has been filed, and an investigation is underway in connection with this incident.