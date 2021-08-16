News
Germany must evacuate 10,000 people from Afghanistan, Merkel says
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Germany may need to evacuate as many as 10,000 people from Afghanistan, Chancellor Angela Merkel told party colleagues on Monday, according to party sources, Reuters reported.

That includes 2,500 Afghan support staff as well as human rights activists, lawyers, and others whom the government sees being at risk if they remain in the country after the Taliban seized Kabul.

She also said that Germany should cooperate with countries bordering Afghanistan to support those fleeing from the country now.

"This topic will keep us busy for a very long time," she said, according to the party sources.
