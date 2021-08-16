News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 16
USD
492.52
EUR
580.29
RUB
6.71
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
492.52
EUR
580.29
RUB
6.71
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Dollar rises in Armenia
Dollar rises in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 492.52/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is up by AMD 0.26 from the previous business day in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 580.29 (up by AMD 1.98), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 682.48 (down by AMD 3.16), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.71 (up by AMD 0.01) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 370.3, AMD 28,088.71 and AMD 16,230.76, respectively.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia banks’ loans decrease by 3.3% in 1 year
But these loans have increased fivefold in the last 12 years…
 Dollar gains value in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also went up in the country…
 Zvartnots International Airport: Lufthansa launches new flight between Yerevan, Frankfurt (PHOTOS)
On Friday at 3:25am local time…
 Dollar goes up in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also increased in the country…
 Lufthansa entering Armenia civil aviation market
The world-famous German airline…
 Economy minister, Lufthansa representatives underscore intensification of Armenia-Germany business relations
Vahan Kerobyan received a group of representatives from this major German airline…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos