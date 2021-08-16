US Embassy in Armenia still not providing routine immigrant, nonimmigrant visa services

Due to COVID-19, the US Embassy in Armenia does not provide routine immigrant and nonimmigrant visa services at this time, the embassy informed in a statement.
“We will resume routine visa services as soon as possible but are unable to provide a specific date at this time. The Consular Section will contact applicants directly if their interview can be scheduled. For specific visa questions, please contact our consular section using the appropriate address instead of leaving visa related comments under Embassy’s posts. For the latest information, please consult our website at https://am.usembassy.gov/visas/ ,” also reads the aforesaid statement.