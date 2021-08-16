Monday’s search operations in Artsakh yield no results

YEREVAN. – Monday’s search operations carried out in the Jrakan (Jabrayil) region of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) did not yield any results, as no body or remains of fallen Armenian soldiers were found, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations.
Ever since the ceasefire in November 2020, a total of 1,634 such bodies and remains have been found and retrieved from the Artsakh territories now occupied by Azerbaijan.
The Service will provide additional information about the upcoming search directions.