US sending another 1,000-strong battalion to Afghanistan

The United States is sending another 1,000-strong battalion to Afghanistan to help protect the capital Kabul airport, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said Monday.
Earlier in the day, US troops had shot and killed two gunmen during the chaotic evacuation in Kabul.
According to Kirby, there are currently 2,500 American soldiers at the airport, and another 500 will arrive in the coming hours.
He added that they expect to be able to resume air traffic at the Kabul airport in the coming hours.
All flights to and from the Afghan capital have been suspended at this time.
As per the Pentagon spokesman, the goal is to evacuate thousands of people every day once these flights resume.