News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 17
USD
492.52
EUR
580.29
RUB
6.71
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
492.52
EUR
580.29
RUB
6.71
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
US sending another 1,000-strong battalion to Afghanistan
US sending another 1,000-strong battalion to Afghanistan
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The United States is sending another 1,000-strong battalion to Afghanistan to help protect the capital Kabul airport, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said Monday.

Earlier in the day, US troops had shot and killed two gunmen during the chaotic evacuation in Kabul.

According to Kirby, there are currently 2,500 American soldiers at the airport, and another 500 will arrive in the coming hours.

He added that they expect to be able to resume air traffic at the Kabul airport in the coming hours.

All flights to and from the Afghan capital have been suspended at this time.

As per the Pentagon spokesman, the goal is to evacuate thousands of people every day once these flights resume.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos