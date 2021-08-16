News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 16
USD
492.52
EUR
580.29
RUB
6.71
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
492.52
EUR
580.29
RUB
6.71
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
MOD: Armenia serviceman shot dead by adversary
MOD: Armenia serviceman shot dead by adversary
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – At around 6:10pm on Monday, the Azerbaijani armed forces once again resorted to provocation, firing—from various-caliber firearms—at Armenia’s positions located in the Gegharkunik Province section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

During the intense exchange of fire, Armenian serviceman, Private Arman Hakobyan (born in 2002), sustained a fatal gunshot wound from the adversary’s shooting.

As a result of the retaliatory actions taken by the Armenian side, the adversary has at least three casualties and wounded.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos