MOD: Armenia serviceman shot dead by adversary

YEREVAN. – At around 6:10pm on Monday, the Azerbaijani armed forces once again resorted to provocation, firing—from various-caliber firearms—at Armenia’s positions located in the Gegharkunik Province section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
During the intense exchange of fire, Armenian serviceman, Private Arman Hakobyan (born in 2002), sustained a fatal gunshot wound from the adversary’s shooting.
As a result of the retaliatory actions taken by the Armenian side, the adversary has at least three casualties and wounded.