Monday
August 16
PM: Armenia attaches importance to Uruguay decision to open embassy in Yerevan
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday received Uruguayan Foreign Minister Francisco Bustillo, who is on an official visit to Armenia, the government's press service informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Welcoming the guest, PM Pashinyan noted, in particular, that Armenia attaches importance to Uruguay's decision to open an embassy in Yerevan.

In his turn, Uruguayan FM Bustillo noted that he welcomes the decision to open an Armenian embassy in Uruguay in the near future.

The interlocutors exchanged views on the prospects of expanding trade and economic cooperation between the two countries. The development of humanitarian ties, as well as the promotion of cooperation in education, science, culture, and sports were also highlighted.
