Lavrov, Blinken discuss situation in Afghanistan

MOSCOW. – Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday discussed the situation in Afghanistan, the press service of the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.
The sides discussed the present-day situation in Afghanistan after its president fleeing the country, the collapse of the current government, and the de facto regime change.
Blinken spoke about the actions taken by the US administration in the context of the evacuation of the US Embassy in Kabul and the solution of urgent humanitarian issues arising from the situation.
Lavrov briefed his American counterpart on Russia's assessment of the situation and the Russian embassy's contacts with representatives of all major political forces in Afghanistan—and in the interests of promoting stability and legitimacy.
Sergey Lavrov and Antony Blinken agreed to continue their consultations—and with the participation China, Pakistan, other stakeholder countries, and the United Nations—to create the preconditions for starting an inclusive inter-Afghan dialogue in the new conditions.