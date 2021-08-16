News
Armenia ombudsman: Azerbaijan troops intensively firing on Kut, Norabak villages of Gegharkunik Province
Armenia ombudsman: Azerbaijan troops intensively firing on Kut, Norabak villages of Gegharkunik Province
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Azerbaijani armed forces have opened targeted fire towards Kut village in Gegharkunik Province. There are also direct shootings at Norabak village. The Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) of Armenia, Arman Tatoyan, stated about this on Facebook.

“The shootings are intense and of different caliber weapons. The residents are trying to hide in shelters.

These actions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces are criminal, directly aimed at killing people, undermining security and peace of people,” Tatoyan added.
