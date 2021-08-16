News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 17
USD
492.52
EUR
580.29
RUB
6.71
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
492.52
EUR
580.29
RUB
6.71
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
UN Security Council calls for immediate end to hostilities in Afghanistan
UN Security Council calls for immediate end to hostilities in Afghanistan
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The UN Security Council on Monday called for an immediate cessation of all hostilities in Afghanistan and the establishment of a new Afghan government that is united, inclusive and representative, including with the full, equal and meaningful participation of women, Xinhua reported.

Institutional continuity and adherence to Afghanistan's international obligations, as well as the safety and security of all Afghan and international citizens, must be ensured, said the members of the Security Council in a press statement.

The council members called for an immediate end to the violence in Afghanistan, the restoration of security, civil and constitutional order, and urgent talks to resolve the current crisis of authority in the country and to arrive at a peaceful settlement through an Afghan-led, Afghan-owned process of national reconciliation.

They underscored that a sustainable end to the conflict in Afghanistan can only be achieved through an inclusive, just, durable and realistic political settlement that upholds human rights, including for women, children and minorities.

They called on parties to adhere to international norms and standards on human rights and put an end to all abuses and violations in this regard.

They underlined that all parties must respect their obligations under international humanitarian law in all circumstances, including those related to the protection of civilians. They underscored the particular situation of vulnerability of humanitarian and medical personnel, interpreters and other international service providers.

The council members called on strengthened efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, and on all parties to allow immediate, safe and unhindered humanitarian access for UN humanitarian agencies and other humanitarian actors providing assistance, including across conflict lines, to ensure that humanitarian assistance reaches all those in need.

They reaffirmed the importance of combating terrorism in Afghanistan to ensure the territory of Afghanistan should not be used to threaten or attack any country, and that neither the Taliban nor any other Afghan group or individual should support terrorists operating on the territory of any other country.

They reiterated their support for the work of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan. They emphasized the importance of the safety and security of UN personnel as well as of diplomatic and consular personnel of UN member states.

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian Ombudsman, Head of UNFPA Armenia visit Syunik Province
Tatoyan and Harutyunyan will also have...
 UN calls on Azerbaijan and Armenia to show restraint again
The situation on the border has been...
 UN urges countries to redouble their efforts to protect planet
This week, a core group of smaller countries presented the UN with new…
 Iran FM addresses UN Secretary-General about West's breach of JCPOA
The book is titled “Letter to the...
 Escalation of tension on Armenia-Azerbaijan sparks UN's concerns
Haq added that the UN is following the reports on...
 Lavrov calls on refraining from taking any step that will destabilize situation in Cyprus
According to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos