Armenia ombudsman: Azerbaijan army firing in direction of Sotk mountain pass

According to the received alarms, at the moment the Azerbaijani armed forces are firing in the direction of Sotk mountain pass. The Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Armenia (RA), Arman Tatoyan, stated about this on Facebook.
“Special note: the shots are from the place where the windmills are located. And that area is located in the Sotk mountain pass region of Geghamasar community of Gegharkunik province (200 hectare land plot), which the RA government by the decision of December 2000, provided to the company with legal registration in the Republic of Armenia, signed a lease agreement for 30 years, ensuring the state registration of property rights.
In other words, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces are illegally present in the territory belonging to the RA business company, from where they regularly target the Sotk gold mine, Geghamasar community, and the positions of the RA Armed Forces.
At the same time, with their illegal presence, they caused a loss of about $ 5,000,000 to the Armenian business company,” Tatoyan added.