Political scientist: What is happening in Afghanistan can have negative impact on Armenia

The Taliban’s coming to power in Afghanistan can indirectly lead to negative developments for Armenia. Political scientist Beniamin Poghosyan told this to Armenian News-NEWS.am, when asked how the Islamist Taliban movement’s coming to power in Afghanistan can affect Armenia.

According to Poghosyan, the increase in Turkey's role as a result of these developments may be problematic, and Pakistan can be “useful” to Turkey in this matter.

"If Pakistan is still continuing to maintain its former influence over the Taliban that came to power in Afghanistan, and if we take into account the strengthening of Turkey-Pakistan relations in the politico-military and technico-military dimensions, then Turkey may indirectly be able to establish some relations with the Taliban through Pakistan, which means that Turkey's geopolitical weight will increase, it will become a player, and some countries may perhaps also start discussing matters with Turkey related to the Taliban and Afghanistan. Therefore, any process that can lead to an increase in Turkey's geopolitical potential can be a negative development for Armenia in a mediated way," the political scientist explained.