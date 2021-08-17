News
Tuesday
August 17
News
Armenia opposition MP: Sotk gold mine employees evacuated from mine area
Armenia opposition MP: Sotk gold mine employees evacuated from mine area
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

I receive information that the Azerbaijani armed forces have targeted the positions of a number of settlements of Gegharkunik Province. Taguhi Tovmasyan, a member of the opposition "With Honor" Faction of the National Assembly of Armenia, wrote this on Facebook Monday night.

"Kut, Azat, Norabak, Sotk [villages]. Border settlements are endangered.

The sound of shooting and of explosions heard as a result of the use of heavy equipment has violated the right of residents to a peaceful life.

Employees of the Sotk gold mine were evacuated from the mine area due to the need to ensure their safety.

According to preliminary data, we have two casualties.

I hope the Armenian armed forces will maintain the positional advantages in Gegharkunik Province.

Well, in the morning we had a casualty in Yeraskh [village section of the Nakhichevan direction of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border] as well," Tovmasyan added, in particular.
