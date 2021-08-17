Six new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

Opposition ‘Armenia’ Faction proposes holding parliamentary debates on border tension

Armenia Prosecutor's Office files appeal demanding re-arrest of opposition MP

Relative calm at Yeraskh, Kut villages’ directions, says Armenia army General Staff deputy chief

Armenia ex-president Kocharyan, former deputy PM Gevorgyan criminal case court hearing resumes

Azerbaijan president starts toponymic war with Armenia

Ombudsman: Azerbaijan authorities bear responsibility for violating 2 Armenia soldiers’ right to life

Two deputy mayors of Armenia’s Goris are detained

Sotk gold mine workers returned to mine after Azerbaijan shooting stopped, says GeoProMining Gold representative

Biden allocates up to $500m to help Afghanistan refugees

357 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Azerbaijanis fired at several Gegharkunik Province villages, Armenia enlarged community leader says

Taliban declare ‘general amnesty’ for Afghanistan government officials

Quake strikes Armenia-Georgia border area

Armenia parliament convenes special session

Russia peacekeepers in Artsakh secure 200 pilgrims’ visit to Amaras Monastery

US delegation maintains contact with Taliban in Doha

Evacuation flights resume at Kabul airport

Newspaper: Who will serve as Armenia National Security Service deputy director?

Gunmen kill 3 people, kidnap 20 in Nigeria

Political scientist: What is happening in Afghanistan can have negative impact on Armenia

Armenia opposition MP: Sotk gold mine employees evacuated from mine area

Biden defends his decision to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan

Macron: Islamist militants will seek to benefit from turmoil in Afghanistan

Armenia community leader: Azerbaijan fired shots at Sotk, Kut, Norabak, Azat villages, drones were observed

Armenia ombudsman: Azerbaijan army firing in direction of Sotk mountain pass

UN Security Council calls for immediate end to hostilities in Afghanistan

Lavrov, Blinken discuss situation in Afghanistan

Mayor on Shushi Museum of Fine Arts sculptures’ removal: Azerbaijan wants to turn area into football pitch

Armenia ombudsman: Azerbaijan troops intensively firing on Kut, Norabak villages of Gegharkunik Province

PM: Armenia attaches importance to Uruguay decision to open embassy in Yerevan

Pashinyan: New cases of coronavirus increased in Armenia by 35% in one week

MOD: Armenia serviceman shot dead by adversary

Quake on Armenia-Georgia border area is followed by 70 aftershocks

Taliban to be denied access to any Afghanistan reserves held in US accounts

Monday’s search operations in Artsakh yield no results

US sending another 1,000-strong battalion to Afghanistan

At least 7 killed in Kabul airport chaos

Fallen, missing Armenian servicemen’s relatives apply to ECtHR regarding Baku 'military trophy park'

Inmate found hanged in Armenia prison

Father, son killed after tractor falls into gorge in Armenia’s Lori Province

US national security advisor blames Afghan forces for Taliban’s quick takeover of Afghanistan

Uzbekistan downs Afghanistan air force plane

US Embassy in Armenia still not providing routine immigrant, nonimmigrant visa services

Dollar rises in Armenia

PM: Our athletes properly represented Armenia at Tokyo Olympics.

Mayor of Armenia’s Sisian submits resignation

Germany must evacuate 10,000 people from Afghanistan, Merkel says

Armenia senior non-commissioned officer who died from Azerbaijan shooting was contract soldier

MFA spokesman: No information on presence of Armenia citizens in Afghanistan

Mahatma Gandhi statue unveiled in Yerevan

Armenia parliament council special meeting held

Azerbaijan defense minister to visit Turkey

MFA: Armenia greatly appreciates Uruguay’s principled position on Azerbaijan-Turkey aggression against Artsakh

Uruguay to open embassy in Armenia

Armenia Special Investigation Service chief among candidates for Anti-Corruption Committee chair

Uruguay FM: Conflicts must be resolved peacefully

US to increase its troop presence at Kabul airport to 6,000

Armenia acting FM-Uruguay FM meeting kicks off

Azerbaijan resorts to provocation toward Yeraskh village section, Armenia has 1 casualty

Five killed at Kabul airport

256 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Armenia military prevents Azerbaijan attempt at night to advance at Sev Lake area of Syunik Province

Congressman Pallone: US State Department must use every tool available to stop Aliyev's aggression

All commercial flights suspended at Kabul airport

Russia peacekeepers in Artsakh ensure 58,000 vehicles’ safe passage through Lachin corridor

‘Security incidents’ taking place at Kabul airport

Crowd storms Kabul airport runway

What Biden did with Afghanistan will be one of biggest defeats in US history, Trump says

Another quake rattles Armenia-Georgia border area

Eighth mysterious continent hidden under New Zealand?

One person dies after road accident near Armenia village

Earthquake hits Armenia-Georgia border area

Armenia acting FM attends India independence 75th anniversary event

South Korea, US to begin joint military drills on Monday

Azerbaijani ensuring security at Kabul International Airport along with Turkish soldiers

Armenia Ombudsman: Azerbaijani Armed Forces began shooting towards Aravus village between 12AM-1AM

Taliban take control of districts of Kabul

Armenia President congratulates Indian counterpart on Independence Day

Taliban to soon declare the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan

US Embassy in Kabul calls on citizens to seek asylum

Malaysia PM resigns

Taliban officials say there will be no transitional government in Afghanistan

Fire breaks out in hills near Karabakh's Martakert

Armenia parliament to convene special session at government's initiative on Aug. 17

Afghanistan's High Council for National Conciliation head confirms that Ashraf Ghani has left country

Asia-Plus: Afghanistan's Ashraf Ghani resigns, departs to Tajikistan

Moscow not preparing to evacuate employees of Russian embassy from Kabul

5-ton water tanks being installed in waterless apartment buildings in Karabakh's Stepanakert with ICRC's support

German and Italian embassies hastily evacuating their employees from Kabul

Armenia opposition MP says all citizens need to take action and be responsible during future crucial processes

Zakharova: The world is horrified as it follows the result of another historical experiment of Washington

UK rushing to fly its ambassador out of Afghanistan

The Taliban declare that whole territory of Afghanistan is under their control, are entering Kabul airport

Albania to temporarily provide shelter for hundreds of Afghans

Afghanistan President resigns after negotiations with the Taliban

Putin posthumously awards Russian soldiers who died after plane crash in Turkey

Aliyev is certain that the EU has a very positive stance on "Zangezur corridor"

Aliyev hopes Russia stops supplying arms to Armenia

Criminal wanted by Russian law-enforcement authorities found at border checkpoint in Armenia