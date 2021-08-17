News
Newspaper: Who will serve as Armenia National Security Service deputy director?
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of Armenia writes: As it is known, on August 14, by the decree of President Armen Sarkissian, Stepan Melkonyan, Deputy Director of the NSS [(National Security Service)], was relieved of his post on the basis of reaching retirement age.

It means that the position of the NSS deputy director is vacant for two days. According to the information received by Zhoghovurd daily, there are active conversations at the National Security Service that Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] NSS former director Kamo Aghajanyan will be appointed First Deputy Director of the NSS [of Armenia] in Stepan Melkonyan's place.

(…) according to the information we have received, the final decision has already been made, and thanks to the efforts of [businessman] Khachatur Sukiasyan, an MP of the NA [(National Assembly)] [ruling] "Civil Contract" Faction, Artsakh NSS former director Kamo Aghajanyan will be appointed deputy director of the NSS [of Armenia].

Aghajanyan was the Artsakh NSS director who was relieved after the 44-day war [last fall].
